April 26, 2012 / 9:48 PM / in 5 years

Arab League calls on U.N. to protect Syrians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Arab League plans to call on the U.N. Security Council to take immediate action to protect Syrian civilians, it said in a statement released after an Arab League meeting.

“The Arab League will assign its Arab representatives in the U.N. Security Council in the meeting set to take place May 5 to ask the Security Council to protect Syrian civilians immediately,” a final statement said.

The final statement dropped a reference included in an earlier draft seen by Reuters to Chapter 7 of the Security Council charter, which allows it to authorize actions ranging from diplomatic and economic sanctions to military intervention.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Ayman Samir; Writing by Marwa Awad; Editing by Myra MacDonald

