CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian police arrested the former Libyan ambassador to Egypt and a cousin of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on Tuesday, a security source told Reuters.

Ahmed Gaddafuldam, a cousin of Gaddafi who had been a special envoy at the Egyptian embassy and former ambassador Ali Maria were both arrested by Egyptian police and were on an Interpol list.

Police surrounded Gaddafuldam’s apartment during his arrest, the source said.