Egypt arrests 3 former Libyan officials in Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian police arrested a cousin of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, a former Libyan ambassador to Egypt and another ex-Libyan official on Tuesday, a security source told Reuters.

The source said Ahmed Gaddaf Alddam, 60, a Gaddafi relative who had been a special Libyan envoy, former ambassador Ali Maria and Mohamed Ibrahim Mansour, who headed a Libyan state fund under Gaddafi, were all detained.

Interpol’s website said Gaddaf Alddam was wanted by Libyan authorities for alleged counterfeiting, forgery, fraud and money laundering, and that Mansour was wanted for alleged corruption. Details on charges against Ali Maria were not immediately available.

An aide to the Egyptian prosecutor general said he had ordered that Gaddaf Alddam, Ali Maria and Mansour be detained for 30 days pending the arrival of paperwork from Libya needed for his extradition.

Police surrounded Gaddaf Alddam’s apartment during his arrest, the security source said.

Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in an armed uprising in 2011.