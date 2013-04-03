FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt court bars Gaddafi cousin's extradition to Libya
April 3, 2013

Egypt court bars Gaddafi cousin's extradition to Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court barred the extradition of a cousin of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to his home country on Wednesday, saying Ahmed Gaddaf Alddam should be tried in Egypt, officials said.

Gaddaf Alddam, who is wanted in Libya for alleged counterfeiting, forgery, fraud and money laundering, is under investigation on suspicion of attacking Egyptian police during his arrest last month.

Two other former Gaddafi officials were sent back to Libya after being arrested in Cairo last month, but Gaddaf Alddam was not handed over partly because he claims Egyptian citizenship, according to his lawyers.

Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in October 2011 after a popular uprising backed by NATO air strikes.

Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Paul Taylor

