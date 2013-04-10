FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya gives Egypt $2 billion interest-free loan: MENA
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2013 / 8:20 PM / 4 years ago

Libya gives Egypt $2 billion interest-free loan: MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya will give Egypt a $2 billion five-year, interest-free loan under an agreement signed on Wednesday, the Egyptian state news agency MENA reported.

It quoted a finance ministry official as saying the loan would have a three-year grace period and was intended “to support the Egyptian economy and the state budget and foreign currency reserves”.

The official said the money was expected to arrive next week. Earlier in the day, Qatar agreed to give Egypt $3 billion more in aid by buying Egyptian government bonds.

That agreement was announced during a visit to Doha by Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil.

Both deals came as Egypt is in the midst of negotiations with an International Monetary Fund delegation for a $4.8 billion loan which, unlike the Arab aid, would come with policy conditions including reform of subsidies and tax increases.

MENA quoted the official as saying the Libyan deal would strengthen Cairo’s hand in the IMF talks.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.