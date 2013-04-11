FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya releases four Egyptian Christians: MENA
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 11, 2013 / 7:26 PM / 4 years ago

Libya releases four Egyptian Christians: MENA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya on Thursday released four Egyptian Christians who spent more than a month in jail after being accused of proselytizing, Egypt’s state news agency MENA said.

Quoting church sources, MENA said Libyan authorities had dropped the charges against them. A fifth detained Egyptian died in a Tripoli prison last month, it added.

The release comes after Egypt extradited two members of the regime of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi earlier this month. An Egyptian court barred the extradition of a cousin of Gaddafi claiming to hold Egyptian citizenship.

Last month, Egyptian judicial sources told Reuters Egypt was seeking to swap the Libyans with the Egyptian Copts.

On Wednesday, Libya decided to grant Egypt, struggling with economic and political turmoil, a $2 billion five-year interest-free loan.

Libya’s small Christian community has expressed fears over Islamist extremism as the government struggles to impose its authority over armed groups which have refused to lay down their weapons since the 2011 war that ousted Gaddafi.

In December, an explosion at a building belonging to a Coptic church in Dafniya, close to the western Libyan city of Misrata, killed two Egyptian men and wounded two others.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Ali Abdelatti; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.