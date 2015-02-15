FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sisi says Egypt will avenge IS beheadings of 21 Egyptians in Libya
February 15, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Sisi says Egypt will avenge IS beheadings of 21 Egyptians in Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday that Egypt reserved the right to respond in a way it sees fit to the Islamic State’s beheading of 21 Egyptians in neighboring Libya.

Sisi warned Cairo would choose the “necessary means and timing to avenge the criminal killings”. He was speaking on national television hours after Islamic State released a video purportedly showing the beheading of 21 Egyptian Christians in Libya.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

