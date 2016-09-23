FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt picks Glencore, Trafigura and B.B. Energy for LNG tender
September 23, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Egypt picks Glencore, Trafigura and B.B. Energy for LNG tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Egypt has chosen Glencore, Trafigura and B.B. Energy to supply three liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments following a tender, trade sources said.

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding launched a tender two weeks ago to secure shipments for the rest of the year.

Trading house Glencore will deliver the October cargo, Trafigura the November cargo and B.B. Energy, a relative newcomer to LNG trade, will bring in the December shipment, traders said.

A spokesman for B.B. Energy confirmed that it was awarded the December shipment. The firm recently hired trader Navin Ganesh, who is based in Houston, Texas, from Trafigura.

B.B. Energy, a major distributor in Lebanon, also expanded its presence in Turkey this month with the acquisition of Turkish fuel retailer CityPet.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Additional reporting by Julia Payne in London; Editing by Susan Thomas/Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
