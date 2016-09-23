Egypt picks Glencore, Trafigura and B.B. Energy for LNG tender

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015.

MILAN (Reuters) - Egypt has chosen Glencore, Trafigura and B.B. Energy to supply three liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments following a tender, trade sources said.

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding launched a tender two weeks ago to secure shipments for the rest of the year.

Trading house Glencore will deliver the October cargo, Trafigura the November cargo and B.B. Energy, a relative newcomer to LNG trade, will bring in the December shipment, traders said.

A spokesman for B.B. Energy confirmed that it was awarded the December shipment. The firm recently hired trader Navin Ganesh, who is based in Houston, Texas, from Trafigura.

B.B. Energy, a major distributor in Lebanon, also expanded its presence in Turkey this month with the acquisition of Turkish fuel retailer CityPet.