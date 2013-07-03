Muslim Brotherhood party refuses to meet Egypt army chief

CAIRO (Reuters) - The political wing of Egypt’s ruling Muslim Brotherhood refused an invitation to meet the armed forces commander on Wednesday, hours before an army deadline for Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to yield to mass protests or quit, military and party sources said.

“We do not go to invitations (meetings) with anyone. We have a president and that is it,” said Waleed al-Haddad, a senior leader of the Freedom and Justice Party told Reuters.