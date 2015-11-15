FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt finds 15 dead African migrants near Israel border: sources
#World News
November 15, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt finds 15 dead African migrants near Israel border: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian police found the bodies of 15 African migrants on Sunday who appeared to have been shot dead in the turbulent area of northern Sinai near the border with Israel, security sources said.

They said another eight migrants had been wounded in the attack. Ambulances rushed to the scene south of the town of Rafah on the border between Egypt and the Palestinian Gaza Strip. It was not clear who had attacked the migrants or which countries they originated from.

Reporting by Youssry Ahmad, Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
