Egypt finds 15 dead African migrants near Israel border: sources

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian police found the bodies of 15 African migrants on Sunday who appeared to have been shot dead in the turbulent area of northern Sinai near the border with Israel, security sources said.

They said another eight migrants had been wounded in the attack. Ambulances rushed to the scene south of the town of Rafah on the border between Egypt and the Palestinian Gaza Strip. It was not clear who had attacked the migrants or which countries they originated from.