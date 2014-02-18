Egypt's PM says militants threaten tourists, aim to undermine political roadmap

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi said on Tuesday the Islamist militant group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis was a threat to tourists and aimed to undermined a political roadmap unveiled after an army takeover in July.

His comments came after the organization, believed to be inspired by al Qaeda, warned tourists to leave Egypt before a February 20 deadline or face attack. Ansar has said it was behind the killing of two South Koreans and an Egyptian on Sunday.