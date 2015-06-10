FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinai Province fires rockets towards airport used by multinational peacekeepers
#World News
June 10, 2015

Sinai Province fires rockets towards airport used by multinational peacekeepers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sinai Province, Islamic State’s Egypt affiliate, fired rockets on Tuesday at the direction of an airport in Sinai used by multinational peacekeeping forces, security sources said, adding that there were no casualties reported.

The group claimed responsibility for the attack on several Twitter accounts linked to it.

Details of the attack were not immediately clear with some security sources saying the rockets fell inside the airport and others saying they fell outside.

Sinai is where multinational peacekeepers known as the Multinational Force & Observers (MFO) are based. The MFO was created as a result of the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

(Story corrects to clarify airport used by multinational peacekeepers, not UN, in headline, paragraphs 1 and 4)

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
