Ex-Supply Minister says he declined post in Egypt's new cabinet

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Leftist politician Godah Abdel Khalek said on Sunday he declined an offer to return to the post of minister of supply in Egypt’s interim government, citing personal reasons.

Two sources in Egypt’s transitional administration had earlier said Interim Prime Minister Hazem El-Beblawi would ask Abdel Khalek to serve in the post.

“I was offered the post by Beblawi, but I declined for personal reasons,” he told Reuters over the phone. Abdel Khalek had held the post before for a few months in 2011.