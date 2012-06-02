FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Brotherhood calls for Mubarak retrial
#World News
June 2, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt's Brotherhood calls for Mubarak retrial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak and other defendants standing trial with him must be retried with solid evidence, the Muslim Brotherhood said in a statement issued on Saturday by the campaign of its presidential candidate.

“The public prosecutor did not carry out its full duty in gathering adequate evidence to convict the accused for killing protesters,” said Yasser Ali, official spokesman for the Mohamed Mursi campaign.

An Egyptian judge convicted Mubarak earlier in the day of complicity in the killings of protesters during the uprising that ended his 30-year rule and sentenced him to life in prison.

