Egypt's Mubarak hit by "health crisis" after verdict : TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Deposed Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak suffered “a health crisis” on Saturday upon arrival at prison after he was sentenced to life in prison over the killing of protesters in the uprising against his rule, state television reported.

“Mubarak was afflicted by a health crisis upon his arrival at Torah Prison and is being treated in the helicopter,” the report said, quoting a medical source, referring to the helicopter that transferred him to the jail.