FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mubarak moving to military hospital: sources
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 19, 2012 / 8:12 PM / 5 years ago

Mubarak moving to military hospital: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hosni Mubarak will be moved on Tuesday to a military hospital in Cairo from a prison clinic after the ousted leader suffered a heart attack and stroke and went into a coma, Egyptian security sources said.

Mubarak, 84, has suffered serious health problems since he was deposed in February last year. He had been in the medical wing of the Torah civilian prison since being sentenced on June 2 to life imprisonment for his role in the deaths of protesters.

He was to be flown a short distance by helicopter later on Tuesday to a better equipped military hospital in the upscale Cairo neighborhood of Maadi, the sources said.

Mubarak’s health was the subject of widespread speculation for much of the latter part of his 30-year rule. During his trial, he was wheeled into court on a hospital stretcher for each hearing, though it was unclear what he was suffering from.

Reporting by Marwa Awad; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.