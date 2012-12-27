FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Mubarak to be moved to army hospital: sources
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 27, 2012 / 1:14 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's Mubarak to be moved to army hospital: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s ousted strongman Hosni Mubarak will be moved to an army hospital from his prison clinic, security sources and state media said on Thursday, suggesting the already fragile health of the man who ruled Egypt for 30 years was deteriorating.

It was not yet clear when Mubarak would be moved nor exactly why, security sources told Reuters.

“Mubarak will head to Maadi military hospital,” an army source said. Maadi is a suburb of Cairo.

Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for three decades, was forced out in February 2011 after a popular uprising.

In June, he was sentenced to life in prison for his role in killing protesters during the uprising. He was admitted to a prison hospital that month following what security officials called a “health crisis”.

Egypt’s new public prosecutor, Talaat Abdallah, ordered his transfer based on recommendations from a medical report, state news agency MENA reported.

MENA said Mubarak’s condition would be monitored at the army hospital before he could be moved back to his prison clinic but gave no specifics on his medical condition.

Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed and Marwa Awad; Writing by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Maria Golovnina and Roger Atwood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.