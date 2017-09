A supporter of former president Hosni Mubarak holds his poster to celebrate as she waits for his release in front of the main gate of Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian prosecutor has ordered a Cairo prison to release deposed President Hosni Mubarak, an official said on Thursday.

The official in the prosecutor’s office said written instructions had been sent to Tora prison to release Mubarak, who was toppled in a revolt in 2011.