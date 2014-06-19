FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Mubarak breaks leg in fall at hospital: sources
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 19, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt's Mubarak breaks leg in fall at hospital: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak attends a meeting with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma at the presidential palace in Cairo October 19, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Deposed Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak broke his leg on Thursday after falling while walking to the bathroom at a Cairo military hospital where he is being held, his lawyer and a military source at the hospital told Reuters. Mubarak, 86, fractured the top of his left thigh bone, both sources said.

Mubarak’s lawyer Fareed El-Deeb said that this client was “in a very dangerous situation after his fall” and that he would have a “major operation” later in the day. Deeb has frequently highlighted the age and frailty of his client.

Mubarak spent 23 months in jail from shortly after the 2011 uprising that ousted him until August 2013, when he was placed under house arrest at the upscale Maadi hospital.

Mubarak is still pending retrial in a case of complicity in the killings of protesters during the 2011 revolt.

He was sentenced to prison last month along with his two sons in a corruption case, but was not transferred from the hospital to Tora Prison, where his sons are jailed.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.