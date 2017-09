Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak gesture as the helicopter carrying him leaves the Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was flown from prison to a nearby hospital on Thursday, officials said, after judicial authorities ordered his release from jail.

A medical helicopter was seen departing from Tora prison on the southern outskirts of Cairo. It landed minutes later at a military hospital in the nearby suburb of Maadi.