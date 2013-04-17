Egypt's Mubarak ordered back to prison: prosecutor

CAIRO (Reuters) - Ousted former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was ordered to be transferred back to prison from a military hospital on Wednesday on the recommendation of a medical team after he appeared fitter at his aborted retrial.

The prosecutor general’s office said it had decided Mubarak would be returned to Torah prison on the outskirts of Cairo. It did not say when he would be moved.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was a announced that Mubarak’s retrial on charges of complicity in the killing of protesters during the uprising that overthrew him in 2011 would start on May 11 in Cairo.

Many Egyptians were angered when the 84-year-old Mubarak, who had been seriously ill last year, appeared in good health, smiling and waving to the public in court last Saturday, prompting calls for him to be put back in jail.