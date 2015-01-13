FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Mubarak and sons remain in detention: state news agency
January 13, 2015

Egypt's Mubarak and sons remain in detention: state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s ousted president Hosni Mubarak will remain in detention for the time being despite a high court decision overturning the last remaining criminal conviction against him, the state news agency said on Tuesday.

The MENA news agency quoted an interior ministry source as saying that while the high court has ordered a retrial in the embezzlement case, it did not order the release of Mubarak or his two sons, who face the same charges.

The decision to free Mubarak or his sons is now in the hands of the public prosecution or the court that retries them, the source said.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Hugh Lawson

