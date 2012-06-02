Egypt's Mubarak to go to Cairo prison: agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s general prosecutor ordered Hosni Mubarak, who has been held during his trial at a military hospital, to be transferred to Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo after he was sentenced on Saturday to life in prison, the state news agency reported.

Arabic satellite television channels reported that the helicopter that took him from court had landed at Tora.

Protesters have long demanded that Mubarak be moved from the hospital to Tora, where other defendants have been held during the trial. In the past, officials said Tora prison hospital was being prepared to treat Mubarak, who has always appeared in court on a hospital gurney suffering undefined ailments.