Court in turmoil, others celebrate after Mubarak jailed
June 2, 2012 / 8:48 AM / 5 years ago

Court in turmoil, others celebrate after Mubarak jailed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptians celebrated outside a court that sentenced deposed President Hosni Mubarak to life in prison on Saturday for complicity in killing protesters, but people inside the court who had wanted a death sentence scuffled with security guards.

“The people want the judiciary cleansed” (of Mubarak-era officials), people in the court chanted, television images showed. One man held up a sign calling for Mubarak to be executed, others chanted for a death sentence.

Outside there were celebrations, with many chanting “God is greatest.” Soha Saeed, the wife of one of those killed in the uprising that toppled Mubarak on February 11, 2011, shouted: “I‘m so happy. I‘m so happy.”

Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed and Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair

