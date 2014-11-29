FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egyptian security forces fire tear gas and birdshot to disperse protesters: witness
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

Egyptian security forces fire tear gas and birdshot to disperse protesters: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces fired tear gas and birdshot and used water hoses to disperse protesters in downtown Cairo who had gathered to protest against a court’s dropping of a case against former President Hosni Mubarak on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.

Around 1000 protesters were gathered near Tahrir Square and had been chanting “down with the military regime!” and slogans against Mubarak and President Abdelfattah al-Sisi.

A court had dropped a case against Mubarak in connection with the deaths of 239 demonstrators in demonstrations in 2011.

Reporting By Maggie Fick; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.