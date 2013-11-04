Trial of ousted Egyptian president Mursi adjourned: state media

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against the military and interior ministry, while gesturing with four fingers, during a protest in front of riot policemen outside the police academy, where Mursi's trial will take place, on the outskirts of Cairo, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - The trial of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi was adjourned on Monday, state media reported.

The Nile state television channel said the judge had adjourned the hearing until Mursi wore his prison clothes. Another state television channel and radio said the session had been adjourned after the accused disturbed the proceedings by chanting.

Mursi and 14 other Islamists face trial on charges of inciting violence.

Related Coverage Ousted Egyptian president Mursi defiant in court: witness