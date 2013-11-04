Trial of ousted Egyptian president Mursi adjourned: state media

CAIRO (Reuters) - The trial of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi was adjourned on Monday, state media reported.
The Nile state television channel said the judge had adjourned the hearing until Mursi wore his prison clothes. Another state television channel and radio said the session had been adjourned after the accused disturbed the proceedings by chanting.
Mursi and 14 other Islamists face trial on charges of inciting violence.
