Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in a protest against the military and interior ministry in the southern suburb of Maadi, on the outskirts of Cairo November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - The trial of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi was adjourned to January 8, a judge said, according to a Reuters witness.

Mursi and 14 other Islamists are charged with inciting violence.