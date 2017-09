Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi reviews the troops in an official ceremony before a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia May 8, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

CAIRO (Reuters) - Deposed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi arrived at a Cairo police academy on Monday to face trial on charges of inciting violence, state television reported.

The trial of Mursi, who was toppled by the army chief in July, could trigger more violence in Egypt, gripped by a power struggle between the Muslim Brotherhood and the military-backed government.