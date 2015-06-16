Muslim Brotherhood says verdicts against Mursi 'null', calls for popular uprising

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood said court verdicts in which former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and others were sentenced to death on Tuesday were “null and void”.

The group also called for a “popular uprising” on Friday in a statement on its Facebook page.

“The Brotherhood calls on the honorable among this nation to participate in a popular uprising next Friday against the death sentences, detentions, kidnappings, and forced disappearances,” the group said.