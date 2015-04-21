FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian Brotherhood figure says younger members taking up leadership roles
#World News
April 21, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Egyptian Brotherhood figure says younger members taking up leadership roles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Younger members of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt are taking up leadership roles as the movement renews itself despite the widespread jailing of its members, a senior Brotherhood figure told Reuters in Istanbul on Tuesday.

“The overall attitude of the brotherhood (is) more revolutionary because the generation taking it over is young and more revolutionary and they saw what kind of an Egypt we’d have if they don’t do what they have to do,” Amr Darrag said, speaking English.

“Now you can find 29-30-year-olds running a governorate.”

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
