Senior Egyptian Brotherhood figure warns of harsher sentences after Mursi verdict

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The sentencing of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi to 20 years in prison is meant to test world reaction and harsher penalties will follow if the international community does not object, a senior Muslim Brotherhood figure said on Tuesday.

“If the international community issues some statements and just watches, as (the judges) expect, I believe they will be encouraged for the coming cases to give harsher sentences which could be the death penalty,” Amr Darrag, a former minister under Mursi, told Reuters in an interview in Istanbul.