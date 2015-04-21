FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Brotherhood will show resilience after Mursi trial: senior figure
April 21, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Brotherhood will show resilience after Mursi trial: senior figure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood has brought in many new leaders and will remain a powerful force following the sentencing of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi to 20 years in prison, a senior figure from the movement said on Tuesday.

“Yes we have thousands of Egyptians including Muslim Brotherhood leaders in jail and killed but this led to a major renewal or replacement of many of the leaders,” Amr Darrag, a former minister under Mursi, told Reuters in Istanbul.

“About 60-70 percent of the leaders were renewed. This is shown by powerful presence in demonstrations, statements, and of course the main leadership of the revolution is still in Egypt.”

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan and Andrew Heavens

