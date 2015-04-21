Egypt court sentences 12 Brotherhood leaders to 20 years in prison

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court sentenced 12 Muslim Brotherhood leaders to 20 years in prison without parole on Tuesday for the killing of protesters in December 2012, in a decision broadcast on state television.

The men, including Mohamed El-Beltagy, general secretary of the Brotherhood’s now-banned political party, and former parliamentarian Essam El-Erian were sentenced alongside ousted President Mohamed Mursi, who received the same prison term. The decision can be appealed.