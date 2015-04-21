FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt court sentences 12 Brotherhood leaders to 20 years in prison
April 21, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt court sentences 12 Brotherhood leaders to 20 years in prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court sentenced 12 Muslim Brotherhood leaders to 20 years in prison without parole on Tuesday for the killing of protesters in December 2012, in a decision broadcast on state television.

The men, including Mohamed El-Beltagy, general secretary of the Brotherhood’s now-banned political party, and former parliamentarian Essam El-Erian were sentenced alongside ousted President Mohamed Mursi, who received the same prison term. The decision can be appealed.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy and Robin Pomeroy

