Egypt court sentences Mursi to death in 2011 jail break case: state TV
June 16, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt court sentences Mursi to death in 2011 jail break case: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court sentenced former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to death on Tuesday in a case related to a 2011 mass jail break.

The court had sought the death penalty for Mursi in May and referred its recommendation to Grand Mufti Shawqi Allam, the country’s most senior religious authority, a step required by law for death sentences.

The general guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badie, was also sentenced to death.

The verdicts can be appealed.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Yara Bayoumy and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
