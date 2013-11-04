Egyptian state TV shows footage of Mursi, first since ouster

Ousted former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stands in a cage in a courthouse on the first day of his trial, in Cairo, in this still image taken from video provided by Egypt's Interior Ministry on November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Egypt Interior Ministry/Handout via Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian state television on Monday aired footage of deposed President Mohamed Mursi in a cage in a Cairo courthouse where he was on trial on charges of inciting violence.

It was the first public sighting of Mursi since he was ousted by the army on July 3 after mass protests against his rule.

Footage also showed Mursi, dressed in a dark suit, stepping out of a white van surrounded by security forces. No sound accompanied the footage. His trial has been adjourned to January 8.