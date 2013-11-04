Trial of ousted Egyptian president Mursi begins: state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - The trial of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood began at a courthouse set up at a Cairo police academy on Monday, state television said.

Mursi and 14 other Islamists face trial on charges of inciting violence.

There are fears the trial of Mursi, who was toppled by the army chief in July, could trigger more violence in Egypt, gripped by a power struggle between the Muslim Brotherhood and the military-backed government.