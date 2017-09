Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks on from behind bars, along with other Muslim Brotherhood members at a court in the outskirts of Cairo, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is very concerned by the sentencing of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi to 20 years in prison, the country’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“The judicial ruling concerning former President Mursi ... increases the concerns regarding the future of democracy in Egypt,” the ministry statement said.