FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World renowned pianist, Yanni, visits Egyptian museum
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
November 5, 2015 / 11:46 PM / 2 years ago

World renowned pianist, Yanni, visits Egyptian museum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO - Greek-American pianist Yiannis Chryssomallis, commonly known as Yanni, visited the Egyptian museum on Wednesday, concluding a 10-day visit to Egypt. As part of his world tour, Yanni arrived in Cairo on October 26. He performed “The Dream Concert” at the sound and light theater at the Great Pyramids of Giza on October 30 and 31.During his trip, Yanni visited the Pyramids and the new Egyptian museum, still under construction.His daughter accompanied him to the original Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, taking pictures of him posing next to artifacts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.