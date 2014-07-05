FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt cuts natural gas subsidies to factories
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 5, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt cuts natural gas subsidies to factories

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt slashed its natural gas subsidies to several industries increasing gas prices by 30-75 percent, part of a broad government strategy to cut back subsidies that eat up to a fifth of its annual budget.

The new cut that was announced in the state’s official gazette on Saturday came immediately after a decision to reduce car fuel subsidies, raising mainstream fuel prices up to 78 percent.

Egypt’s government, appointed last month by the newly elected President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, said it was determined to tackle the subsidies’ burden and cut most within five years.

Saturday’s new decision would increase the price of natural gas to $8 per one million thermal units for the cement factories and to $7 for the iron, steel, aluminium, copper, ceramic and glass industries.

Last March, Egypt allowed cement companies to use coal for energy to avoid potential public anger over frequent blackouts that started after a 2011 uprising that ousted autocratic president Hosni Mubarak and which was followed by a wave of violent protests and economic turmoil.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.