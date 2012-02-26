FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt court adjourns trial over foreign NGO funding
#World News
February 26, 2012 / 1:09 PM / 6 years ago

Egypt court adjourns trial over foreign NGO funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Egyptian human rights worker uses a laptop computer at the entrance of the office of an non-governmental organization in Cairo December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Sunday adjourned the trial of pro-democracy activists accused of illegally receiving funds from abroad, a decision lawyers said would give them and the judge time to review the case.

Sixteen U.S. citizens are among 43 defendants targeted in a judicial probe of illegal funding of civil society groups that has strained ties between Egypt and Washington and led some of the Americans to take refuge at their embassy in Cairo.

The extended timeframe for the trial could give more time for a diplomatic solution to the case, lawyers said.

Reporting by Marwa Awad; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Sophie Hares

