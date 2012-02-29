FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt to lift travel ban on Americans in NGO case: sources
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 29, 2012 / 6:27 PM / 6 years ago

Egypt to lift travel ban on Americans in NGO case: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has decided to lift a travel ban preventing American pro-democracy activists from leaving the country, judicial sources said on Wednesday, a move that is likely to defuse a standoff that has plunged U.S.-Egyptian ties into a crisis.

It was not immediately clear when any of the activists involved in the case would leave the country. Sixteen of the 43 people facing charges are Americans. Some of them are not in Egypt and some others have sought refuge in the U.S. embassy.

“The assistant to the attorney general, following a request from the investigating judges, has issued an order to lift the ban,” a judicial source said, adding that charges had not been dropped against any of those involved.

Two other judicial sources also said a decision to lift the travel ban from the U.S. citizens had been taken.

The U.S. embassy had no immediate comment on the case.

Reporting by Marwa Awad and Tamim Elyan; Editing by Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.