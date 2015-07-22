FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 15 dead in Egypt after boat capsizes on Nile: interior ministry
July 22, 2015 / 9:54 PM / 2 years ago

At least 15 dead in Egypt after boat capsizes on Nile: interior ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 15 people drowned when a small boat collided with a barge and capsized on the Nile River near Cairo on Wednesday night, Egypt’s interior ministry said in a statement.

The collision occurred on the Nile near Giza, across the river from Cairo, the ministry statement said.

In addition to the 15 dead and six rescued, about seven people who were believed to have been on the boat were still unaccounted for, security sources said.

Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan and Mostafa Hashem, Writing By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Tom Brown

