Death toll in Nile boat collision rises to 31: Egyptian health ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) - The death toll from a boat collision on Egypt’s Nile river Wednesday has risen to 31, a ministry of health spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

The accident occurred on the Nile near Giza, across the river from Cairo, when a barge collided with and overturned a small recreational boat carrying tens of passengers on Wednesday evening.

The search for additional victims continues, and it remains uncertain how many passengers were aboard the two boats, the spokesperson said.