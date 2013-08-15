FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama condemns Egypt violence, cancels joint military exercises
#World News
August 15, 2013 / 2:50 PM / in 4 years

Obama condemns Egypt violence, cancels joint military exercises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama makes a statement about the violence in Egypt while at his rental vacation home on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard in Chilmark August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

CHILMARK, Massachusetts (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke out on Thursday against the violence in Egypt, condemning a military crackdown there and saying the United States had canceled joint military exercises scheduled for next month.

“The United States strongly condemns the steps that have been taken by Egypt’s interim government and security forces,” Obama said from his vacation home on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard.

“We deplore violence against civilians. We support universal rights essential to human dignity, including the right to peaceful protest.”

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
