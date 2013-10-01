FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt in talks to extend oil product supplies from Gulf
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 1, 2013 / 8:38 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt in talks to extend oil product supplies from Gulf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt is negotiating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to supply it with petroleum products into 2014, Egyptian Petroleum Minister Sherif Ismail said on Tuesday.

The three Gulf countries, which pledged to provide Egypt with $12 billion in aid after the army ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi on July 3, are already providing petroleum products until the end of December, Sherif said.

The Gulf countries have been sending diesel, gasoline and fuel oil to Egypt since July, he said.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.