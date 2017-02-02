Egypt in talks to import 12 million barrels of Iraqi oil

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt is in talks with Iraq to import 1 million barrels of crude oil per month for one year, Tarek el-Hadidi, head of Egypt's state oil company EGPC, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Egypt's oil minister confirmed in December that talks were under way but said at the time that the aim was to import 1 million to 2 million barrels per month.

Hadidi said the deal under discussion would see Egypt import Iraqi oil under a one-year agreement, which could be renewed. He said the oil would be refined in Egypt.