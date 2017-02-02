FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Egypt in talks to import 12 million barrels of Iraqi oil
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
February 2, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 7 months ago

Egypt in talks to import 12 million barrels of Iraqi oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt is in talks with Iraq to import 1 million barrels of crude oil per month for one year, Tarek el-Hadidi, head of Egypt's state oil company EGPC, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Egypt's oil minister confirmed in December that talks were under way but said at the time that the aim was to import 1 million to 2 million barrels per month.

Hadidi said the deal under discussion would see Egypt import Iraqi oil under a one-year agreement, which could be renewed. He said the oil would be refined in Egypt.

Reporting by Abdel Rahman Adel; writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.