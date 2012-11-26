FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt leftist says no end to protests till Mursi decree reversed
#World News
November 26, 2012 / 6:33 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt leftist says no end to protests till Mursi decree reversed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian opposition politician Hamdeen Sabahy said on Monday that protests in Cairo’s Tahrir Square would continue until President Mohamed Mursi’s decree granting him extra powers was reversed.

“Our decision is to continue in the square, we will not leave before this declaration is brought down,” he said, adding that Tahrir Square would be a model of an “Egypt that will not accept a new dictator because it brought down the old one.”

Sabahy is a leftist who has a launched a movement called the Popular Current. The former presidential candidate has joined several other opposition leaders to denounce Mursi’s decree. He was speaking at a news conference broadcast on television.

Reporting by Tom Perry and Edmund Blair; Editing by Jon Hemming

