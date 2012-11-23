FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt president cancels state visit to Pakistan
November 23, 2012 / 3:42 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt president cancels state visit to Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi smiles during a meeting with South Korea's presidential envoy and former Foreign Minister Yu Myung-hwan (not in picture) at the presidential palace in Cairo October 8, 2012, a day after Mursi's "Al Nhada (Renaissance) project. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cancelled a state visit to Pakistan on Friday, government officials said, a day after granting himself extended powers, a move likely to widen divisions in his country.

No reason was immediately given for the cancellation of the visit or for Mursi’s decision not to attend a summit of developing nations in Islamabad a day earlier.

Mursi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, on Thursday triggered controversy in Egypt by issuing a decree that shielded from legal challenge any decisions he takes until a new parliament is elected.

The decree also exempt the Islamist-dominated upper house of parliament and the assembly writing the country’s new constitution from legal challenge.

Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Ron Popeski

