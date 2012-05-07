Egypt bedouins release Fiji peacekeepers in Sinai: sources

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bedouins in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula released 10 Fijian members of a multinational peacekeeping force they had kidnapped earlier on Monday to try to secure the release of fellow tribesmen from prison, Egyptian security sources said.

The Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) could not immediately be reached for comment.

The remote Sinai region has descended further into lawlessness since a popular uprising ousted Egypt’s president more than a year ago and threw the security apparatus into disarray.