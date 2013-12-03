FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahmed Fouad Negm dies at age 84
December 3, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Ahmed Fouad Negm dies at age 84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egyptian poet Ahmed Fouad Negm (2nd R) waves upon his arrival to participate with the Palestinian folk Al Hanouneh troupe in Amman November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

CAIRO (Reuters) - Prominent Egyptian poet Ahmed Fouad Negm, renowned for his witty criticism of authorities in Egypt, passed away on Tuesday at age 84, state media reported.

Negm, who was born in the Sharqiya province in 1929, was imprisoned several times for his criticism of Egyptian leaders Gamal Abdel Nasser, his successor Anwar Sadat, and Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted by a popular uprising in 2011.

Negm, who wrote in colloquial Arabic, was also critical of the country’s first elected leader Mohamed Mursi, who was overthrown by the army in July after mass protests against his rule.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Patrick Graham

